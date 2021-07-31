Newton (NEW) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.04 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market cap of $10.04 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded up 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00101604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00132456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,737.41 or 1.00058357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.00819481 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

