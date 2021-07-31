NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 103.79%.

Shares of NREF traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 889.18, a current ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 123.38%.

NREF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

