Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,207,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after purchasing an additional 339,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 322,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after purchasing an additional 303,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,982,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $147.07 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.12.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

