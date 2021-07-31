NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the June 30th total of 687,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,181,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 643,523 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in NextCure by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 253,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure in the 1st quarter valued at $3,203,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in NextCure in the 1st quarter valued at $2,789,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. 107,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,835. The company has a market capitalization of $191.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.50. NextCure has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

