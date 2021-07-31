NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NEE opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,351,012,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625,344 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,920,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,091 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,105,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,326 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

