NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Announces Earnings Results

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.83%. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.890-$0.950 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,729. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

