NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,679.00

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $428,248.07 and approximately $4,679.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for $1,044.51 or 0.02506927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00055860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.00798047 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00085744 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 410 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.