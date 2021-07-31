NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 232,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,530. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.55.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. Research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

