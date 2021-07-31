Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS:NJDCY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.17. 169,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,062. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.07. Nidec has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Nidec had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nidec will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

