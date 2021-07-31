Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. Nielsen updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.540-$1.610 EPS.

NLSN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

