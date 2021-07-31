Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Short Interest Update

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NLFKF remained flat at $$29.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $29.75.

Separately, Danske upgraded Nilfisk Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Nilfisk Holding A/S manufactures and sells cleaning solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: EMEA, Americas, APAC, Consumer, and Private Label and Other. It offers commercial and industrial vacuum cleaners; floor cleaning products, including single-disc, burnishers, carpet extractors, scrubber dryers, steam cleaners, sweepers, and combination machines; mobile, stationary, and petrol/diesel driven pressure washers; and industry, vehicle, floor care, surface, and textile detergents, as well as care and maintenance products, and disinfectants.

