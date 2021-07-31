NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NNGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,328. NN Group has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $26.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 38.02, a quick ratio of 38.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $2.2145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

