Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,000 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 366,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,580.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nongfu Spring in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nongfu Spring stock remained flat at $$4.90 during trading hours on Friday. Nongfu Spring has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87.

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Functional Drinks Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea and coffee drink products, functional drink products, fruit juice products, plant-based yogurts, and fresh oranges and apples, as well as supply chain management.

