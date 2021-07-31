Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $257.83 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $184.92 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

