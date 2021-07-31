Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 35,284 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $55,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 119.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $366,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $257.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.03. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $184.92 and a 1 year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Argus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.