North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. North American Construction Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.383-$1.587 EPS.

Shares of NOA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. 38,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,991. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $449.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

