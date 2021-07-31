North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 12,250 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.90% of Superior Group of Companies worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 781,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 256,969 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $751,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 42.2% in the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 80,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23,983 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGC. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

SGC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 33,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,382. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.87. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.73. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 6.89%. Research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.