North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 148,363 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,342 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,363 shares during the period. Enviva Partners accounts for 1.3% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.75% of Enviva Partners worth $15,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EVR Research LP lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 298,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 9.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,999,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

EVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of NYSE EVA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 114,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,955. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.43. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 1.01. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 0.78%. Equities analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 747.62%.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 32,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,813.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Whitlock acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,014.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

