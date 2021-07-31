North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 19,743 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,743 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after buying an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $243,000.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.87. 2,732,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

