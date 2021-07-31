North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 3,160 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.46. The company had a trading volume of 194,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,473. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.48. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $122.45 and a twelve month high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

