North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 38,175 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.46% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $821,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 117,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Shares of ETH stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.77. 342,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,600. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $599.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETH shares. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.