North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 4,776 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after acquiring an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,391,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,108. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.17.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

