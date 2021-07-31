North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 1,714 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 1.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,211,000 after purchasing an additional 537,220 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,579,000 after purchasing an additional 621,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.76. 2,666,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,927. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

