North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 76 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,126.19.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $272.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,327.59. 9,965,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,634. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,459.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.