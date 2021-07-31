North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 77,301 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,301 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.81% of ACCO Brands worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,559,000 after purchasing an additional 315,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 112,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 29,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ACCO shares. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,752. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

