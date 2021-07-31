North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.51% of Blue Bird worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,054,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 118,285 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 147,716 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth $15,012,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 168,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,947. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $678.75 million, a PE ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

BLBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $108,947.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,296,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,566 shares of company stock worth $770,141. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

