North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.83% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 150.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after buying an additional 98,756 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $831,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Strategic Equity Management lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 103,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GNMA remained flat at $$50.12 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,404. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $51.63.

