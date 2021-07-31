North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.59% of Johnson Outdoors worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JOUT traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.37. 29,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,351. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.93 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.21.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $428,161.03. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

