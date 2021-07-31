North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.51% of Sprott worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SII. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sprott by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SII. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

SII traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $36.80. 55,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,942. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $945.76 million and a P/E ratio of 32.57.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.52%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

