North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $17.97 Million Stock Holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,135,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares during the quarter. Orion Energy Systems comprises about 1.4% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 10.11% of Orion Energy Systems worth $17,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OESX. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 280,204 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 248,472 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OESX shares. Roth Capital downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of OESX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,551. The company has a market cap of $155.31 million, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.59. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

