North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $18.70 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,713 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International makes up about 1.5% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.25% of Old Republic International worth $18,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,867,000 after buying an additional 2,051,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,924 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,646,000 after purchasing an additional 198,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,750,000 after purchasing an additional 661,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ORI stock remained flat at $$24.66 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,946,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,980. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $46,153. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

