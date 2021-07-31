North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $19.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 1.5% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $19,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.27. 2,967,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,501. The company has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $83,115,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,657,868 shares of company stock worth $231,700,372. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

