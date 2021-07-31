North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,283,000 after buying an additional 671,918 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after buying an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,251,000 after buying an additional 115,757 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.72.

MRK traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $76.87. 13,004,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,822,748. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.