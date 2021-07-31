North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,512 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,834.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,485,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,813,000 after acquiring an additional 949,381 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10,472.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 271,979 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 237,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 217,238 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 161,795 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 174,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,756. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

