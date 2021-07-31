North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,850 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 2.07% of Lakeland Industries worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAKE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAKE traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 234,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,547. The stock has a market cap of $216.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of -0.01. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.72.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 26.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAKE. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

