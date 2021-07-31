North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.71. 2,336,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,371. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $191.64 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.91. The stock has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

