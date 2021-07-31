North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 79,000 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 1.14% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 268,434 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $2,511,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $1,035,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TACO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

NASDAQ:TACO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. 432,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $309.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

