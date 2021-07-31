North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after buying an additional 170,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $227,354,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $159.72. The stock had a trading volume of 901,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $121.30 and a 52-week high of $160.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

