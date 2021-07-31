North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,071,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 88,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 24,528,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,035,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

