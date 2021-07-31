North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 125 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $26.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,704.42. 1,197,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,553.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 96.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,001.10.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

