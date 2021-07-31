Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 337.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,442 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 237,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,057,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $21.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

