Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,794 Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,794 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.58% of Security National Financial worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Security National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Security National Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Security National Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Security National Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $122.66 million for the quarter.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.