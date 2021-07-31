Northern Trust Corp Sells 42,072 Shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,072 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.48% of Calyxt worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 386.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLXT opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Calyxt, Inc. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 169.27% and a negative return on equity of 116.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Neugent bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,363. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLXT shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calyxt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

