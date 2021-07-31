Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.82

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and traded as low as $31.30. Northway Financial shares last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 2,384 shares.

About Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF)

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, small businesses, and commercial customers. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

