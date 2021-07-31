Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NWBI. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth $146,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.