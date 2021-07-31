NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.05. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.05, with a volume of 414,064 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

