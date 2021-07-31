NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Issues Earnings Results

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $9.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.01. 1,432,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $74.08 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3,079.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Get NovoCure alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,663. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.