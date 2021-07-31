Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.24 Million

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $857,634.60 and $1.24 million worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00103118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00134924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,364.84 or 1.00119207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00815847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

