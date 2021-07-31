NuCypher (NU) Trading Up 16.8% This Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $154.67 million and approximately $19.99 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00055280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.00799840 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00085332 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,243,907,255 coins and its circulating supply is 664,250,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

