Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 226,078 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 944,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Gossamer Bio worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $95,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.26. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $15.08.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

